PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Changes are on the way for a north Portland street notorious for bad car crashes and people being being hit by cars.
The Portland City Council is planning to accept a $1.5 million grant from the State of Oregon to make changes to North Columbia Boulevard between North Bank Street and North Macrum Avenue.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has already earmarked $650,000 for the project.
PBOT said they are looking at putting in a cross walk with flashing lights near the intersection of North Bank Street and North Columbia Boulevard.
The agency is also recommending two new access management islands on Columbia Boulevard at Midway and Oregonian.
PBOT said almost half of the traffic from Columbia turns left Midway St, which is a neighborhood street. They add, by eliminating the left turn access from Columbia to Midway and Oregonian, they will be forcing traffic to use the existing traffic signal at Macrum.
PBOT is hoping to begin construction on the project in the fall of 2019.
The changes are welcome news for Esperanza Trujillo. Her son Bradley Fortner was hit by a Nissan pickup on Aug. 30, 2016. The accident nearly took his life.
“I cried when you contacted me about that, because it is not going to help Bradley but it can definitely help somebody else family out in the long run, I would never want anyone to go through what we went through as a family,” Trujillo said.
The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene. Trujillo said police were never able to determine who was at fault for the crash. She said she wants the driver to know they forgive him.
“We are not mad at you, we don’t have any hard feelings towards you or anything like that. or ill will, but we just want you to know that we forgive you, accidents happen,” Trujillo said.
She added the goal now is to make sure what happened to her family doesn’t happen to others.
“I am just happy to know that something is going to be done so this doesn’t happen to another family, it could save lives,” Trujillo said.
For more about the project visit www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/78304.
