WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – If you have to drive in these icy conditions, there are some simple steps you can take to stay safe on the roads.

While many roads may look clear, there could be ice on them that you can't see, which can create dangerous driving conditions.

City of Hillsboro Public Works Assistant Director Tina Bailey says be prepared because you never know how long it may take to get somewhere in these conditions. She said make sure you have items in your car that will keep you warm and have good tires.

Bailey said it's important to check if the place you're going to is even open and plan your routes based on what roads may be clearer.

Behind the wheel, Bailey says give plenty of space to other cars, brake slowly and drive slowly as well. If you start to drift, turn into the slide.

"Make sure you're slowing down when you're approaching intersections," Bailey said. "Bridges and overpasses tend to get more ice on them, so you want to be cautious. Watch for shaded areas."

If you see wet pavement, Bailey said assume it's icy.

In these freezing temperatures, tow truck companies are busy as well.

Beaverton Towing owner Jean Underwood says if you don't have to go out, don't go. She says the calls her company is getting run the gamut from small cars to large pickup trucks having problem on the roads. She said many people who end up in crashes don't have chains or traction devices.

"We're having to get to people as quick as we possibly can,” Underwood said. “There's no guarantees. Police tows are all over the place. We're trying to get to everybody as quickly as we possibly can, but we have to be safe too."

Underwood said slow down and move over when you see police and tow trucks working on the side of the road.