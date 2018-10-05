PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The first major rain of the season brings some challenges on the road, and not just for drivers.
The thousands of Portlanders who ride bikes and scooters now need to watch out for new hazards.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation has these tips for those cycling and scooting in the rain: stay dry and warm, use lights, slow down, brake early and avoid slick surfaces.
“Pothole covers, even the painted lines in the road become very slick in the rain,” Mark Gyulafia at River City Bicycles said.
According to Gyulafia, it’s not the road itself, but the slippery spots on and around it that cause the most accidents.
“Really anything around Max track areas are probably the most dangerous,” Gyulafia said.
The painted areas and metal around the Max are some of the most dangerous spots for biking in the rain. That’s because they can get the most slick and you don’t always see them coming. We have lots of tips and tricks tonight on @fox12oregon now that the rain is here! pic.twitter.com/3g2OtjcSQD— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) October 6, 2018
He says bikers should look ahead and adjust accordingly.
“As long as you keep them at a ninety degree angle and ride over them or even get off your bike and walk over them,” Gyulafia said. “It’s when you’re turning into it that the tire slides out on the metal.”
Plus, you’re better off if you can see and be seen; that’s why lights are a must. For staying dry, a fender can help.
And don’t forget to dress yourself accordingly with a helmet, jacket and reflective shoes.
Another thing to keep in mind: when glass or other sharp objects on the road get wet, they’re more likely to cut your tires.
