PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Safeway and Albertsons grocery stores in Oregon and southwest Washington will offer an up to 15-percent discount for federal workers starting Thursday.
The discount is a move to help federal workers who may be facing financial difficulties during the partial government shutdown.
The fifteen-percent discount applies to all Safeway and Albertson-branded items; the ten percent discount applies to all national brands.
Federal workers must show their government identification at checkout to receive their discount.
The grocery chain has also donated $4,000 to the Oregon Coast Guard and other federal organizations.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
