COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend after he barricaded himself inside his Columbia County home Tuesday morning.
Chad Haderly, 32, of Saint Helens, was arrested in a bathtub after his girlfriend was pulled over and told officers she had been assaulted. Officers checked Haderly for warrants and discovered he had a felony warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board.
The woman told officers the assault had occurred at a home in the 31000 block of Dowd Road in Saint Helens; officers responded to the house and say Haderly barricaded himself inside.
Officers located evidence of assault and notified the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and saw a large amount of blood on the front deck and inside the house and say the woman's cell phone was cut in half.
The woman told investigators that she had been forced to stay at the home against her will for multiple days and said she was physically assaulted numerous times.
Law enforcement located Haderly in a bathtub and arrested him after the homeowner gave deputies permission to break a window and enter the house.
Haderly was treated by medical personnel and later lodged at the Columbia County Jail, where he is facing charges including attempted murder, kidnap in the first degree, strangulation, menacing, assault in the second degree, burglary in the first degree and aggravated theft.
Haderly’s bail was set at $301,250. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.