SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem, Oregon hit 117 degrees, the hottest temperature in the entire country on Monday. It’s unprecedented for this area and people like Denis Tellez did everything he could to try and stay cool.
“I’m staying indoors a lot you know you go out there and you get scorched,” he said. The heat knocked out power for about 3,400 customers.
“Nothing’s working in the house, it flickered and about a minute later then nothing,” Tellez said. His power went out around 5:00 p.m. “Crossing my fingers that the power comes on before eight and just hold out that my freezer stuff won’t thaw out.” However, by 9:00 p.m. most power had been restored for those in Marion County.
The heat didn’t stop students like Luis Marquez and Rachelle Zavalza, both rising seniors attending Willamette Academy’s summer camp.
“I’ve been drinking a lot of water just nonstop. I filled up my whole backpack with just water bottles,” Marquez said. Despite the heat, the students said they’re having a great time.
“It’s been really hot but I think it just makes camp more exciting and Emilio and Dalia have been able to make it well for us so I think it’s enjoyable,” Zavalza said. To help keep students cool, the group was treated to ice-cream.
“I got this like sour ice cream, I mean the first like little bit was out of nowhere but it was refreshing to get that ice cream I know I got to see a lot of my peers they were really happy,” Marquez said. “Going outside I could feel my, my hair was like jumping I don’t know that usually happens when I get goose bumps when it’s cold not when it’s hot.” For this tight knit group, braving the heat was more than worth it.
“We all have a similar background we all come from different households low income and parents of immigrants so I think to have a community where we can share that and just empower ourselves with our education and where we want to head to I think it means a lot for most of us,” Zavalza said.
