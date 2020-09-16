Salem animal hospital offers free treatment for pets hurt in area wildfires

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Animal shelters and veterinary hospitals in Salem are stepping up to help pets impacted by area wildfires, offering free medical care and a place to stay if there's no where else to go.
Workers at VCA Salem Animal Hospital said they expect to be very busy over the next several days as more people return home to look for pets that had to be left behind. The animal hospital says people who have pets that have been hurt in the wildfires, or if someone finds someone else's hurt pet, they can bring those cats and dogs and other small animals to their facility, where all treatment will be free.
The hospital is also partnering with the Willamette Humane Society and other organizations to keep pets as healthy and safe as possible during these tough times.
FOX 12 on Wednesday met with Savage, a cat recovering at the VCA Salem Animal Hospital after surviving the Beachie Creek Fire.
“He came in a couple days ago with his feet burned, all of his paw pads and all of his toes, all of the skin is just completely burned off,” Christy Lent with the Willamette Humane Society said.
Staff at the Willamette Humane Society are helping savage recover after his family's home burned in the fire and his owners had to flee without him.
With widespread fire disaster, local veterinarians say they have already treated plenty of patients like Savage, and hospitals are bracing for another influx of hurt pets.
“We did ramp up on antibiotics, specifically, injectable antibiotics," Lent said.
The VCA Salem Animal Hospital says they just got through treating the first wave.
“We had about 40 patients here for the better five days just being housed, because either their owners had lost their homes or had to temporarily evacuate their homes,” Kyle Palmer with the VCA Salem Animal Hospital said.
As people now start returning home, hospital staff anticipate another surge, as more pets are found.
“We expect to see a number of burn cases," Palmer said.
That and smoke inhalation, staff say, with all treatment free for any pets hurt in the wildfire.
“We’re trying to do our part to help in this crisis," Palmer said.
People who absolutely need a place for their pet to stay can also get shelter from the Willamette Humane Society. If you have found a pet or are looking for a missing pet, you are asked to fill out some paperwork online. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter is mostly operating by appointment only. The shelter is accepting donations online here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.