SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The City of Salem has approved an ordinance they hope will reduce the use of disposable plastic bags.
The ordinance prohibits local retainers from providing plastic bags to customers at checkout.
Most retailers will be required to charge at least five cents for a recyclable paper bag and note the charge on customers’ receipts.
The ordinance was approved Tuesday afternoon. It goes into effect for large retailers starting April 1 next year. It expands to all retailers Sept. 1.
Salem joins Portland, Eugene and Corvallis in adopting a ban on plastic bags.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
