SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man was sentenced to eight years in prison in federal prison and four years of probation for selling drugs to drug dealers in Albany and Salem, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
In 2016, after a months’ long investigation into local drug trafficking and firearms violations, Federal and local law enforcement identified Frank Defelice, 63, as a major supplier of methamphetamine, according to court documents.
On Jan. 27, 2017, officers pulled over Defelice and arrested him under a state warrant. They found approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine under the driver’s seat. Officers then searched his home and recovered an additional 324 grams of methamphetamine along with scales, drug packaging material, a drug ledger and a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Officers also found and seized more than $37,000 in cash on his person and at his home.
On Nov. 2, 2016, Defelice was charged with a criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On June 21, 2017, a federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment charging Defelice with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
On Jan. 4, he pleaded guilty.
