SALEM, OR (KPTV) - In bowling terms, he took home a strike and a few spares–but in money terms, it adds up to almost $55,000.
76-year-old Thomas Osborne, a state bowling champion, won the lottery at a Salem restaurant last month. Osborne played his father’s Keno numbers to win the Oregon Lottery 8-Spot prize and, in total, took home $54,597, according to the Oregon Lottery.
“I won another nice Keno prize a few years ago playing these numbers, so there’s no reason to use anything but those numbers,” Osborne said, referring to his father’s numbers.
Thomas won at a Blondzee's Guest House, a local restaurant. Oregon Lottery officials say all eight of his dad’s numbers matched, bringing in $15,000. The 8-Spot rolling jackpot was $39,591.
During his next three games, four of his dad’s numbers matched, which brought in another $2 each game, according to the lottery officials.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.