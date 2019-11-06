SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Two burglary suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after deputies say they were caught on surveillance video breaking into a Salem home.
The suspects, Marianna Bayles, 26, and Jose Anguiano, 28, of Salem, broke into the home in the 4300 block of Barbara Way Northeast Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement.
The homeowner caught the suspects on video Tuesday and shared screen captures on social media. Deputies following up on tips from the social media post identified Bayles and Anguiano and arrested them at the HomeTowne Studios off Fisher Road Wednesday around 8:15 a.m.
The victim says Bayles and Anguiano stole several items from her home, inclduing car keys, toys, and food.
Bayles and Anguiano were lodged at the Marion County Jail, where they are each facing a charge of burglary in the first degree. Investigators are working to confirm claims the suspects may have also hurt the homeowner’s dog, according to the sheriff’s office.
