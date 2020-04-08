SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Effective Friday, all bus riders in Salem must wear a mask or other facial covering, according to public transit officials.
Through riders have a couple of days before the requirement takes effects, officials are encouraging riders to begin the practice immediately. This comes after the Center for Disease Control recent recommendation that anyone leaving their homes should wear a face covering, such as a mask, scarf, or bandana, to limit their potential exposure to COVID-19 and to prevent exposing other people.
Gov. Kate Brown released a statement asking Oregonians to add wearing a homemade mask in public to the list of precautions.
All transit operators and all other Cherriots employees will also be required to wear a face mask that covers the nose and month beginning Friday.
Supervisors and security staff will monitor for compliance, according to officials. Riders who are not wearing a mask of facial covering will not be allowed to board.
Cherriots has taken other actions to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Read more about their efforts on their website.
