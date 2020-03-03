SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The owner of a Salem business says she’s dealing with thefts and worries they could eventually put her out of business.
Kay’s World of Wigs has been in the Salem area for 50 years. Owner Kay Staab says women walked into the business on Feb. 26 and 27 and stole several items.
The business is getting so fed up that they posted surveillance video of the alleged thieves on their Facebook page. Salem police say they received reports of the thefts those two days and are now working to identify the women in the videos.
“It is so frustrating, yes," Staab said. "There’s nothing you can do, nothing works."
Staab is 87 years old and getting ready to retire, but she says these thefts are becoming a big financial burden for her and her business.
“It is becoming very much so," Staab said. "I think we’re not going to last long, that’s for sure."
Right now, she says her granddaughter is running the business, but she hopes someone will take over the business soon. She says it’s sad to see these recent events, because her shop has been here for decades.
“I made friends over many, many years," Staab said. "They still come in, their grandchildren come in now."
Now, Staab hopes police can catch these people before they steal again.
“They just can’t keep their hands off of stuff,” Staab said.
