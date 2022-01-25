SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Salem is moving forward with plans for a new micro-shelter village.

The City Council approved three possible locations Monday night: 2410 Turner Road Southeast, 1280 Center Street Northeast, and the corner of Front Street and Hood Street.

For now, only one of those sites will be used, but City Council didn't decide which one.

Some people who live in the area told the council they don't like the idea of a shelter being near their home or work, while others said that's already a problem and shelters would at least bring everyone to one safe location.

"Already the corridor is littered with trash and it's overflowing and it's an ongoing, continuing problem. So, it doesn't instill a lot of confidence in me that that area is going to be kept up," one Salem resident said during the City Council meeting Monday.

"We want to see these people housed. Living in a tent in the city will do little to address the needs," said another resident. "I personally feel these shelter villages are an important step in getting homeless people off the streets and into stable housing."

The sites will be funded by state grants, while the shelters themselves will be funded by community donations.

Advocates said once a site is picked, it will take about two months to get up and running.