Salem crash that killed teen, injured 4 others under investigation

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A crash in Salem that killed a teenager and left four others injured is under investigation tonight.
Police says the five teens were in the car that hit a tree early Saturday morning.
Photos of the crash are hard to look at, and neighbors say seeing the awful scene in person was even worse.
“The car was just completely crunched and obliterated. It’s heartbreaking. As a parent, it’s heartbreaking,” said Ashley Branscome, who lives nearby.
According to Salem police, just after 4 a.m. Saturday, a car with five teenagers inside – ranging from 14 to 17 years old – crashed into a tree on Fairway Avenue Southeast.
Police say one of the passengers, a 17-year-old, died at the scene.
“Just kind of passed away in my arms,” said Christian Turner.
Turner, who lives across the street, says he ran over and tried to save him while his girlfriend called 911.
“I feel really bad because you're not supposed to put your child to rest, and it’s kind of heartbreaking to think about doing that,” Turner said.
Police say speed is at least one of the factors in this crash. The four other teens were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The sister of one of them doesn’t want to be identified but told FOX 12 her brother is still in the hospital, traumatized by the accident and devastated to have lost a friend.
“Very, very tragic. You know, I have a 14-year-old daughter myself and so that kind of hits home and it just makes you think and realize … just everything these days, you can't ever worry too much,” Branscome said.
Now just above the shards of glass are flowers, a cross, and a message for the teen who died.
There’s now a memorial up for the teen who died in a car crash here yesterday. There’s still glass all around it. Neighbors say they don’t know the teens but have been contributing flowers. pic.twitter.com/TXlf32GzrE— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 24, 2019
Neighbors say they don't know any of the teenagers, but their hearts go out to them and their families.
Salem police aren’t releasing any more information yet while the investigation is ongoing.
