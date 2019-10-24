SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A cyclist suffered serious injuries Thursday after hitting a car in Salem.
The collision happened just after 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of Portland Road Northeast, according to police.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the cyclist, a male, in the road and helped transport him to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police say the cyclist was weaving in and out of traffic when he suddenly veered into traffic and hit a passing car. The driver, who was not hurt, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
