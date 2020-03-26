SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown recently announced broad protections for renters during the COVID-19 health crisis, but some people are finding that those protections don’t cover everyone.
John Gould, of Bend, says he will have to find a new place to live at a really difficult time. He says since it’s not technically an eviction, there isn’t much he can do.
He says he received the notice of termination in the mail on March 16.
He has to be out of his apartment by the end of May, which is right around the time he’ll be taking finals for nursing school.
He’s also a full-time dad with a 9-year-old daughter, and says raising the money for a deposit on a new place will be challenging. He says he thinks the state should do more to protect renters during this period.
“Yeah, I think that the state should kind of protect everyone that’s in a position where, if you want us to stay at home, then we have to be protected from being kicked out of our homes,” Gould said.
FOX 12 spoke with the property owner over the phone. She said this was a normal business decision, although she wouldn’t say why the lease wasn’t renewed. She said she gave twice the required notice as a courtesy.
