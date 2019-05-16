Salem elementary increasing security following report of man following students

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Englewood Elementary in Salem will have extra security on campus Friday, following a report that a man on a bicycle was following students as they walked to class Thursday morning.
The school’s principal sent an automatic message to parents Thursday, alerting them to the possible stranger danger incident. The principal also thanked the parent who reported it to staff. That parent told FOX 12 a group of students came to him for help, telling him that a man on a bicycle was following them and that he even asked one student to come with him.
Salem Police confirmed officers responded to B Street Northeast and 20th Street Northeast but couldn’t find anyone suspicious. The intersection is about a quarter mile from the school.
A spokesman for the department said the search was called off because officers didn’t have enough information to ascertain that a crime was committed.
In his message to parents, Englewood Principal Gary Etchemendy shared basic tips to keep children safe on their way to and from school:
- Talk to your child about stranger danger.
- If your child walks to and from school, go over the route with your child.
- Point out safe places for them to go if they get into trouble.
- Tell them to never go anywhere alone – to always travel with a group.
- Make sure your child knows his/her address and phone number, and how to reach you in case of an emergency.
- Get together with other parents and see if you can share the responsibility of walking students to and from school.
- In an emergency, always call 911.
