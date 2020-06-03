SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The city of Salem has extended its emergency declaration and curfew order through June 8.
Salem, like Portland and other Oregon cities, has seen multiple nights of protests and demonstrations related to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Salem city leaders said the rallies have mostly been peaceful, however later in the evening hours there have been “groups engaging in criminal behavior which place local businesses and community members in danger.”
The curfew will allow police to maintain public safety and prevent further destruction and violence, according to a statement from the city.
The city stated, “Curfews are applied uniformly, and when individuals have refused multiple requests to disperse after peaceful assemblies and demonstrations end.”
The curfew will be in effect nightly starting at 11 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. the following morning, through Monday June 8.
Starting the curfew at 11 p.m. allows peaceful groups a full opportunity to demonstrate earlier in the evening, according to city leaders.
The city of Portland had enacted a curfew after protests devolved into a riot, but Mayor Ted Wheeler said he was not renewing curfew orders Tuesday or Wednesday.
