Salem family coming home to power after hotel hopping with mother suffering from dementia

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A family in Salem is grateful to be coming home to power after spending nearly two weeks hopping from hotel to hotel.
“I heard all the little bells and whistles start to come on…the microwaved dinged and so that’s when I was like, ‘We got power!’” Robert Whitehouse told FOX 12.
Robert lives with his mother, Margaret Whitehouse, and her wife, June Akers.
FOX 12 met Robert and Margaret at their home where power had just been restored Wednesday afternoon.
June was still in a hotel at that time because she battles dementia and Parkinson’s disease, and is recovering from a stroke.
Margaret says she can’t wait to tell her the good news.
“I’m going to take her hands, I’m going to look right into her eyes, and I’m going to say, ‘Honey, you want to go home? We’re going to go home tomorrow!’ and she’ll know,” said Margaret.
Robert is staying home Wednesday night to get the house ready for his parents. Neither Margaret nor Robert think they could’ve gone through this experience one more day.
“I am getting emotionally drained, physically drained,” said Robert.
“I told Robert this morning I was done, ‘I’m at the end of my rope.’ I was just done, and I don’t often get that way. I’m usually fairly optimistic but after 12 days it’s a little hard to be optimistic,” said Margaret.
FOX 12 is going to stay on top of this story until every family has power again. Please email reporter Brenna Kelly at Brenna.kelly@kptv.com if you want to share your experience.
