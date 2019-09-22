SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem Goodwill store on Saturday opened its doors for the first time since a man was shot and killed inside in front of shoppers and employees.
Police say on Wednesday afternoon, a Polk County narcotics team was chasing Scott Spangler as part of a drug investigation when he ran inside the West Salem Goodwill on Edgewater Street.
The team tried arresting Spangler, but he was shot and killed when gunfire rang out inside the store.
It was sudden interruption to a Wednesday afternoon.
“The guy came running in. The officers were right behind him, and they told him several times, ‘Get down! Get down!’ As they got to him, they said he’s got a gun,” said witness Sherry Corollo.
On Saturday, staff at Goodwill try and return to normal.
“Sure, I think everybody will heal the way that’s best for them and I can’t speak for any of the employees here and I can’t speak for the customers. Seeing so many of our staff back today says a lot about them. They’re just getting through it, right? And that’s all we can do,” said Goodwill spokeswoman Dale Emanuel.
Salem police tell FOX 12 a Polk County narcotics team followed a suspect inside the store Wednesday afternoon. What happened next is unclear as the investigation is still ongoing. Police confirmed a detective did fire on the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
“I was just really scared,” said shopper Alicia Pedroza. “All I heard was the gunshot, so I just ran.”
Two dozen employees and just as many customers were inside when the shot rang out. It was a jarring moment that left some in distress.
Now three days later, the Goodwill has opened again, but impacted employees were given the chance to work elsewhere in the meantime.
“Any shift they want for any hour that they want, any hours of the day that they want, so work has been available to them and they have slowly been taking advantage of that. We just got to let people get through it in the way that’s best to them,” Emanuel said.
Goodwill has provided a licensed clinical social worker to counsel anyone who sought out help.
“As soon as this gentleman came today, he had an employee across from him that he’s tending to,” said Emanuel.
It’s a difficult task as they try and put this moment behind them.
“Our employees wanted to come back to work. What I think any job does for those people is it’s grounding, it gives you purpose it gives you normal, of course it gives you a paycheck. So, today, seeing our regular customers, seeing our neighbors come in, and it’s been busy today has been really grounding for our folks as well,” Emanuel said.
This is still an ongoing investigation, but police tell FOX 12 the officer who fired the shot was Officer Darren Buchholz with the Dallas Police Department in what’s called the Polk County narcotics team, a multi-agency task force that was pursuing the suspect in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.
