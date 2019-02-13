SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A group in Salem will use art to make a statement about gun violence Thursday, which marks one year since a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
17 people were killed and another 17 injured on Valentine’s Day last year after a gunman opened fire in Parkland, Florida. The shooter has yet to go to trial.
On Valentine’s Day this year, the group in Salem, Soul Box Project, will honor victims of the Parkland shooting and other shootings with Soul Boxes.
Each Soul Box represents one person killed or injured by gunfire since 2014, according to the group, who says close to 40,000 boxes have been collected from volunteers across the country.
Founder Leslie Lee says the 36,000 three-by-three-inch origami boxes will be carried into the capitol building Friday in a procession.
The boxes will be placed in a six-foot tall pile that occupies 150-square-feet.
Lee says making the boxes includes putting names and faces on some of them to personalize each loss.
In April, the boxes will be on display at the Multnomah Arts Center for the entire month.
“When I first started this in 2017 after the Las Vegas shooting, I went to look at the numbers and realized that the numbers were so huge that there was no way any of us could comprehend how big this issue is,” Lee said.
Lee wants to continue the project through 2020 and expects to have over 200,000 boxes on display across the country.
