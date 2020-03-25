SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A hospital in Salem is asking for your help sewing nearly 10,000 masks for health care workers.
Employees at Salem Health put together mask-making kits you can pick up. Each one has surgical paper fabric, instructions and a bag to put the finished product in.
People interested in helping will need a sewing machine; white thread; scissors or a rotary cutter; and a yardstick, straight edge, or cutting mat. Volunteers should not use their own fabric but only the material provided.
Here are the guidelines from Salem Health:
- Mask kits will be available for pick up at the locations below. People should stay in their car; staff members will give the kits to those who stop by.
- Each household may take up to two kits; each kit has material for 30 to 50 masks.
- Continue social distancing. Please do not host mask-making parties with friends/neighbors or ask to pick up kits to take to someone else.
- Return completed masks to a drop-off location with a few days.
Pick up mask kits
- Thursday, March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Friday, March 27 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Locations
- Salem — Town Park security booth (former Kmart parking lot at Mission St. SE and 25th St. SE)
- Dallas — West Valley Hospital parking lot (525 SE Washington St., look for the tent)
Drop off completed masks (same locations)
Salem
- Monday, March 30, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, April 1, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. to noon
- Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.
Dallas
- Thursday, April 2, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.
More details about the mask-making kits, including video instructions, can be found at http://salemhealth.org/masks.
