Salem Health CEO on 'grim' hospital situation: 'we're losing'

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Heath CEO got candid with Salem Chamber of Commerce members on Thursday, telling them that the hospital is not only full, it's 30 beds short in the emergency department, and only nine beds remain in the ICU as of Thursday morning.
Cheryl Nester Wolfe said that the hospital also has a 26-foot refrigerated truck on standby for bodies in case the death toll keeps climbing.
"We don't have a choice," Wolfe said in the virtual meeting, "that's the reality of what we're dealing with here."
According to the health system's chief nursing officer, the Salem hospital is dealing with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state right now.
As of Thursday morning, the hospital has 93 COVID-positive patients, 21 of which are in the ICU, and 16 of which are on ventilators. Approximately 85% of those patients, a total of 79 people, are unvaccinated, Salem Health reports.
"We've been holding patients in the emergency room, upwards of 30 patients that we don't have a bed for," Wolfe said.
The situation is impacting non-COVID patients, as well. Wolfe said the hospital is being forced to cancel surgeries.
"We're not cancelling surgeries that aren't necessary, we're cancelling surgeries because we can't accommodate an ICU bed for a patient," Wolfe said.
According to an updated model forecast from OHSU, COVID-19 hospitalizations might get worse before they get better, with the peak hospitalization numbers expected to arrive Monday.
"We've never seen anything like this, we didn't see this at the beginning of the pandemic," Wolfe told chamber members.
Wolfe added that the majority of the people who are dying from COVID-19 inside the hospital are unvaccinated, and that the delta variant accounts for 94% of the cases in Salem Health's ICU.
During the meeting, Wolfe was asked what data she has about the ages of COVID-19 patients the hospital is treating. She said the median age of patients has dropped to 52.
"This thing doesn't care if you're old or you're young, it cares how your body reacts to it, and how your lungs shut down," Wolfe said, "that's what it cares about-- not your age, not anymore."
In order to help with the overwhelming number of patients, Wolfe said Salem Health has hired an additional 150 nursing staff members. The hospital will also get help from about 160 National Guard members starting next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.