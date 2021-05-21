Salem Health says need not dying down for mobile vaccine clinics

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The demand for mass vaccination sites in Oregon may be dwindling, but the need for mobile vaccine clinics has remained the same.
Salem Health has been hosting mobile vaccine clinics for just about two months and say these are just as important as ever. They hosted a clinic at Four Corners Elementary School in Salem Friday.
”Our school’s all about community and we know the need is here for our community,” said Ingrid Cabellos, the school’s principal.
The clinics will hopefully get Marion and Polk counties closer to vaccinating 65% of their population.
Nearly an hour before Friday’s clinic opened, there was already a line outside. For some folks it was right in their own backyard.
“I really like it cause it’s just down the street from where I live,” said Nancy Tapia, who arrived for her vaccine.
This community says having the shots brought to them is very important.
“There’s transportation barriers, there’s language barriers, if they don’t go to work they don’t get paid, there’s just even not knowing how to register for a vaccine, what the process is. There are just so many reasons that it’s more difficult for our families to get access to things that more people take for granted,” said Kim Siegrist, school counselor at Four Corners Elementary.
Salem Health says their mobile clinics are helping to get the vaccine to underserved populations.
“About 62% of the vaccines we’ve given through our mobile work has been to our BIPOC populations,” said Josh Franke with Salem Health.
For folks who were nervous about getting the shot, or on the fence, they say having a site so close helped push them in the direction of getting vaccinated.
“I have elderly grandparents, like 86 and 94, so this is for them,” said Tapia.
Salem Health says it will host mobile clinics at 25 more schools throughout the area.
