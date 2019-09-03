HARNEY COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A hunter from Salem died Sunday after falling several hundred feet on Steens Mountain.
According to the Harney County Sheriff’s Office, James Alfred Mucken, 40, fell over several bluffs on the Little Blitzen River.
A recovery effort Sunday night was suspended due to nightfall and dangerous conditions, according to deputies.
Search and rescue crews Monday used more than 900 feet of rope to reach Mucken. Due to the steep and rough terrain, the sheriff’s office says rescuers experienced several minor injuries.
Other agencies on scene during the rescue include the Bureau of Land Management and volunteers, the Malheur County Sheriff's Office, and Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.