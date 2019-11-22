KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Major League Baseball is proposing to cut more than 40 minor league teams in 2021, including the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.
The team’s owner, Jerry Walker, says he’s not going down without a fight.
Walker brought minor league baseball to the Salem-Keizer area in 1997. He says the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes mean everything to him and his family members, who have all worked for the team at some point in their lives.
“I’ve been in baseball for 31 years, so this is my whole life,” Walker said.
The program has been successful, winning the division title seven times and sending more than 100 of their players to the big leagues, which is why Walker will everything in his power to the keep the team.
“We're going to do everything we can to keep baseball in this community,” Walker said. “And there's nothing short of anything that we will do to make sure that happens.”
Brent DeHart, a fan, has been coming to Volcanoes games since the stadium opened more than 20 years ago, and now takes his kids. He says for them, it’s been a place for community.
“Here in the mid-valley, we don't have a lot of professional sports to go to, this is our only one really,” DeHart said. “So, for our family, and our community, and having a place to gather, it's really important.”
Many fans echo DeHart’s sentiment, as a petition circulating online already has hundreds of signatures. Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark supports the petition, as she’s hosted several players at her home for three seasons. She says she embraces helping the players transition.
“Some of them are American, but the players we've hosted are from other countries,” Clark said. “So, it's not just learning to play in a major venue like this, but also the country, the culture, the language, is all part of getting them ready for a major league career. And a lot of us host families really think of them as our kids.”
The Senior Director for Minor League Baseball says they are negotiation with MLB. They say the Volcanoes are in a great location and meet all the league standards. The league hopes to prevent all 42 teams from being cut.
