Middle, high schools in Tigard-Tualatin SD to temporarily transition to distance learning TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Middle and high schools in the Tigard-Tualatin School District will be transitioning to distance learning starting on Th…

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Schools in the Salem-Keizer district will not hold classes Friday due to staffing shortages caused by the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

“We are seeing higher than average student absences,” said the district’s announcement on Tuesday. “We have reached a crisis-level staffing shortage.”

As a result, the district announced that Jan. 14 will be a "non-student contact" day.

The district is also experiencing a shortage in bus drivers and is developing a temporary schedule for school buses to consolidate routes. Officials plan to notify families with the new routes soon.

To help families with the unexpected school closure, the school district will provide access to area childcare providers (as availability lasts) and Grab-N-Go meals for students. The meals will be available at 11 schools on Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The schools are:

Auburn Elementary

Grant Community

Hoover Elementary

Houck Middle School

North Salem High School

Richmond Elementary

Walker Middle School

Washington Elementary

Weddle Elementary

Wright Elementary

Yoshikai Elementary

Other Oregon schools are experiencing similar shortages. Tigard-Tualatin schools have transitioned back to distance learning, and Portland Public Schools have announced several closures.