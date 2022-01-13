Schools in the Salem-Keizer district will not hold classes Friday due to staffing shortages caused by the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

“We are seeing higher than average student absences,” said the district’s announcement on Tuesday. “We have reached a crisis-level staffing shortage.”

As a result, the district announced that Jan. 14 will be a "non-student contact" day.

The district is also experiencing a shortage in bus drivers and is developing a temporary schedule for school buses to consolidate routes. Officials plan to notify families with the new routes soon.

To help families with the unexpected school closure, the school district will provide access to area childcare providers (as availability lasts) and Grab-N-Go meals for students. The meals will be available at 11 schools on Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The schools are:

  • Auburn Elementary
  • Grant Community
  • Hoover Elementary
  • Houck Middle School
  • North Salem High School
  • Richmond Elementary
  • Walker Middle School
  • Washington Elementary
  • Weddle Elementary
  • Wright Elementary
  • Yoshikai Elementary

Other Oregon schools are experiencing similar shortages. Tigard-Tualatin schools have transitioned back to distance learning, and Portland Public Schools have announced several closures. 

Schools continue to close and return to distance learning because of COVID, but some are staying open even as teachers are scarce. Scott Elementary is a school that has remained open despite low attendance and not enough staff.

