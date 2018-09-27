SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man who worked with the Salem-Keizer Education Foundation is under arrest and facing a long list of sex abuse charges.
Investigators said 20-year-old Jonathan Tyler had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl and took steps toward having sex with a 15-year-old girl as well.
Police said because he worked with kids they’re concerned there could be more victims.
Now in the Washington County jail, Tyler is facing a laundry list of charges including rape, luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child.
At his northwest Salem home, family members told FOX 12 they had no comment on his arrest.
Neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera said they’re a quiet family and keep to themselves.
Beaverton police said Tyler drove from Salem to Beaverton on more than one occasion to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Court records showed that relationship dates back to April.
Then, last week, investigators said Tyler also came to Beaverton to have sex with a 15-year-old girl but when he arrived at their meeting place detectives were waiting.
Tyler worked for the Salem-Keizer Education Foundation, first as a youth volunteer in 2014, then as a site assistant for a before-and-after school program called The Enrichment Academy.
Police said he met the two victims in this case through a social media app and not through his employment.
But because of his work with children they said there could be additional victims.
A spokesperson for the foundation said Tyler passed a background check but has now been fired.
If you know anything that can help with this investigation or think you may be a victim call Beaverton police at 503-629-0111.
