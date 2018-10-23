Salem-Keizer Public Schools, church in land feud

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Salem-Keizer Public Schools is trying to acquire a vacant piece of land near McNary High School for an expansion.
But it’s owned by Saint Edward Catholic Church and it says it was never willing to sell the entire plot of land.
That’s where eminent domain comes in, the idea that the government or its agent can take private land and put it to public use for some compensation.
The district is now considering using that option.
The land in question is about a six-acre plot that’s full of tall grass and shrubs.
It’s untouched, but the district has a vision.
“It is ideal for the school's needs which is to help accommodate a growing population,” said Lillian Govus, Salem-Keizer Public Schools director of community relations and communication.
Govus said the district is trying to figure out solutions for schools that are maxed out in capacity.
McNary High School is one of them, as it was designed for 1,725 but has 2,000 students actually enrolled right now.
“When school begins it is a madhouse. You've got walkers, you've got brand-new drivers, you've got buses, you have buses full of students with special needs. The Keizer community was really clear they only want one high school, they don't want another high school,” Govus said.
She said the district would need to expand McNary using that extra plot of land.
Govus said the district has been in talks with Saint Edward Catholic Church for nearly a year, looking at ways to buy or lease the land because the district doesn’t want to have to do the alternative.
“We would have to go into the neighborhood, and we would have to use eminent domain and take houses and we don't want to do that. We want to be a good neighbor too,” Govus said.
Saint Edwards’ clergy wasn’t available for an on-camera interview with FOX 12 on Tuesday but the church did release this statement:
“The Parish has always recognized the community benefit of strong functioning schools—both public and private. At the outset of our discussions, we trusted that the District would be willing to work with us to develop a plan that was fair and beneficial to both parties. That has not been the case thus far.
The Parish wants to be a good neighbor, so we were initially willing to listen to proposals from the District. We had some preliminary discussions with the District about potentially selling or leasing a portion of the Parish’s property. But we were never interested in selling all of the bare land that the District now wants to acquire. That would have a very detrimental impact on the Parish’s future.
The District presented the Parish with an unacceptable appraisal of the bare land, far below the fair market value, and the District has never presented the Parish with a written offer to purchase or lease any land. In our view, the District’s discussions were not made in good faith. Then, this past summer, the District told us that it wants to acquire all of our bare land. The District also told us in no uncertain terms that the Parish has no choice in the matter – if we refuse to sell, the District will sue us and take 6.18 acres by eminent domain.
The Parish is disappointed with the school district’s approach on this matter, as we have always supported McNary and have been a good community supporter in the past. We are praying for a peaceful resolution, but we will, of course, have no choice but to defend our constitutionally-guaranteed rights if the District follows through on its threat to sue us to take our property.”
The district says it’s able to use eminent domain under Oregon statute.
The school board will vote on that resolution to use eminent domain in this case on Nov. 10.
