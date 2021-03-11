MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Salem-Keizer Public Schools will no longer have school resource officers on campus after hearing feedback from those directly impacted, students.
"I have decided to not renew the School Resource Contract," Superintendent Christy Perry said at a school board meeting Tuesday.
A big decision Tuesday from Perry after their contract with school resource officers expired in June 2020.
A student task force was created months ago to discuss the ways in which SROs were beneficial or harmful on campus and present their recommendation to the school board.
"There was so much more that SROs could be doing relationship wise with students," Leanette Mabinton said. "We realize SROs are super busy, so they didn’t have that connection time how the school district wanted them to have that connection time."
Mabinton, a senior at McKay High School, was one of those students on the task force.
"Our recommendation was there’s definitely a flaw, we need to improve that," Mabinton said. "We think we should have them and if we were going to have them, a lot of these things need to be fixed. If they were to leave, (we need) to build a safe system."
Perry said some appreciated their presence on campus.
"For some people, school safety is intertwined with school resource officers," Perry said.
"I hear from so many parents where my child was being bullied, but it was an officer in the school that actually saved their life," Director Marty Heyen said Tuesday.
Perry said others, specifically parents and students of color, didn't feel safe.
"Many of these students have told us time and again that the presence of armed police officers negatively impacts their mental health and is a barrier to them developing a strong sense of belonging," Perry said.
"I do understand a lot of our trauma comes from being out of school and police officers handling family members or people around us and we've seen the treatment. So, I do see when we come to school, as a colored person, how seeing an officer would make us scared if I've never had interactions with police before in a positive way," Mabinton said.
Perry said while SROs will no longer be on campus, the district will still have a relationship with law enforcement.
"I do believe that a healthy and safe school system requires relationships with law enforcement particularly to support child abuse investigations, threat assessments, emergency response, and other key functions," Perry said.
The school district said they will continue to have conversations with students, parents and the community to figure out what will replace SROs.
I can see how criminals might feel uneasy around a police officer.
