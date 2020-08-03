Salem-Keizer Public Schools gives students option to attend virtual school for entire year

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Going online, at least until November, is in the cards for many districts come fall.
While some districts have offered online learning before, many are offering virtual learning for K-12 students for the first time. Salem-Keizer Public Schools is giving all students the option to attend virtual school, full-time, for the entire year.
“These are really for the families who don’t want to have to worry about whether we’re in or out of school,” Jim Orth, director of Strategic Initiatives for the district, said. “We’re really comfortable just doing online learning only.”
“We know we have a lot of families who want their students to be back as soon as possible and this would not be that option,” Orth said.
Orth said within a week of announcing the new online learning program last month, they received more than 1,000 applicants.
“So, there’s quite a few, quite a few students and families that are very interested,” Orth said.
Orth said a priority for the district is making sure teachers have strong curriculum to go off of from day one.
“This last spring, we were so focused on just connecting with kids, because everything stopped so abruptly,” Orth said. “So, we focused on just connecting, making sure our kids were taken care of, making sure that we could just keep going and we know that that’s not good enough moving forward. We know that we have to move forward and progress with our education and our students learning."
But he’s clear whether someone applies for this option or not, it’s a learning model no one can escape this year, with Salem-Keizer announcing last week distance learning for all students until at least November.
“We’ve said this for a couple months now, every student is a digital learner and every teacher is an online educator, starting now, and we all have to learn how to do that because of the situation we’re in,” Orth said.
For more information on Salem-Keizer’s online program, click here.
