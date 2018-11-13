SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem-Keizer Public Schools passed a resolution Tuesday night to acquire a piece of land near McNary High School, that’s currently owned by Saint Edward Catholic Church in Keizer.
This would give the school district authority to use eminent domain, a legal tactic that would allow the school to take the land despite the church’s wishes.
After nearly a year of talks with the church over the more than 6-acre property, the school board made a firm decision to vote in favor of the resolution.
That property that’s owned by the church is also adjacent to McNary High School.
The district says it could use the land to expand the high school using bond money to help fill the need for a district busting at its seams.
“We’ve got students who don’t have seats in classrooms, we have teachers who don’t have classrooms, we’ve got entry and exits that aren’t safe,” said Lillian Govus, Salem-Keizer Public Schools Director of Communications and Community Relations.
The district originally presented the church with an offer of $1.3 million which was not accepted.
In a previous statement the church told FOX 12:
“The Parish has always recognized the community benefit of strong functioning schools—both public and private. At the outset of our discussions, we trusted that the District would be willing to work with us to develop a plan that was fair and beneficial to both parties. That has not been the case thus far.
The Parish wants to be a good neighbor, so we were initially willing to listen to proposals from the District. We had some preliminary discussions with the District about potentially selling or leasing a portion of the Parish’s property. But we were never interested in selling all of the bare land that the District now wants to acquire. That would have a very detrimental impact on the Parish’s future.
The District presented the Parish with an unacceptable appraisal of the bare land, far below the fair market value, and the District has never presented the Parish with a written offer to purchase or lease any land. In our view, the District’s discussions were not made in good faith. Then, this past summer, the District told us that it wants to acquire all of our bare land. The District also told us in no uncertain terms that the Parish has no choice in the matter – if we refuse to sell, the District will sue us and take 6.18 acres by eminent domain.
The Parish is disappointed with the school district’s approach on this matter, as we have always supported McNary and have been a good community supporter in the past. We are praying for a peaceful resolution, but we will, of course, have no choice but to defend our constitutionally-guaranteed rights if the District follows through on its threat to sue us to take our property.”
So eminent domain came into the picture, the idea that a government or its agent can take private land and put it to public use for some compensation.
That vote Tuesday gives the district the ability to use eminent domain now, but it says it would like to settle in negotiations if possible before getting to that point.
Before that vote on Tuesday, the board heard strong pushback during public comment.
“Our present church was set up so that it can have a quiet and peaceful atmosphere. And we want to maintain that atmosphere,” said Saint Edward Catholic Church parishioner Karen Scharosch.
“When you take the property that you’re planning on taking you are limiting their ability to grow,” Keizer resident Deanna Fuller said.
While there was no official representative of the parish at the meeting, a spokeswoman for the church said it’s hoping for a fair and just outcome for its parishioners.
And at the end of the meeting before that final vote, the board acknowledged the difficulty of the decision given strong opinions on both sides.
“And to just let you know that your voices were heard and also say that at the end of the day we’re all the same community,” School Board Director Jesse Lippold said.
The district will present a new offer to the church in the next few days.
The church has 40 days to either accept or reject that offer.
