MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Salem-Keizer Public Schools is starting the new year with a new dress code.
There are big changes and some pieces of clothing that are getting the green light may surprise you, but advocates say it’s all being done in the name of equity.
As long as certain body parts are covered, things like halter tops, spaghetti straps, visible waistbands on undergarments – even pajamas – are all okay.
“Some kids, all they have are clean pajamas to come to school in, and are we really going to make that an issue?” said Clear Lake Elementary Principal Artonya Gemmill.
Hats and hoodies are okay too, as long as the hats aren’t worn sideways and the hoodies are taken down indoors. Exceptions will be made for students with special needs like sensory sensitivities.
“If you need the hood to even focus because the stimulation around you is too much to handle, sometimes kids need that protection for themselves so they can at least navigate in this world,” Artonya said.
District leaders say rather than arguing over straps that are too thin or shorts that are too short, it’s more important to have students in class regardless of what they choose to wear or can afford to buy.
But there are still restrictions. For instance, anything affiliated with violence, gangs, drugs, alcohol, hate speech or pornography is not allowed.
South Salem High School freshman Claire Campbell is one of the students who went to the school board to advocate for an updated dress code.
She says in the past, girls would be targeted more than boys, and she didn’t think it was fair. She said she’s happy with the new dress code and thinks it is more equitable among all students.
“They vowed to make it equal between girls and boys and gender non-binary people, so equality’s what I really wanted, and I think that’s what came out,” she said.
To learn more, visit: https://salkeiz.k12.or.us/students/dress-code/.
