SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem-Keizer Public Schools will extend online learning for students into next year, following in the footsteps of other large school districts in the state.
Students in fourth through 12th grade will continue to meet online through the end of the second quarter, which ends on Feb. 1.
The district will continue to monitor state and county metrics with a goal to transition students in kindergarten through third grade to a blended learning model when metrics improve.
Previously, the district had hoped for potential blended learning beginning in November.
Related: Salem-Keizer Public Schools gives students option to attend virtual school for entire year
“The health and safety of students and staff have to be our greatest concern," Superintendent Christy Perry said. “We are committed to providing a quality online learning environment for all our students and have staff dedicated to family outreach during this time.”
Distance learning will continue at Portland Public Schools through at least Jan. 28, Guadalupe Guerrero, superintendent of PPS, said earlier this month. The Beaverton School District will extend its distance learning program through the end of the first semester, Feb. 8.
For more information on Salem-Keizer’s online program, click here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.