SALEM, OR (KPTV) - As districts around the state continue to prepare for some version of school in the fall, they are looking closely at how best to keep students connected with counseling and mental health services.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in five students in the United States experiences some kind of mental health issue during the typical school year.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to shut down back in March, school counselors, social workers, and psychologists scrambled to adapt.
"To be honest and completely transparent, given the unprecedented nature of this work, we were flying by the seat of our pants there," said Chris Moore, a school psychologist in the Salem-Keizer School District.
Moore said keeping track of students and their families' needs during the shutdown was a challenge.
Knowing students didn't have the option of dropping by the counselor's office when they had a concern, the district created a "Speak to a Counselor" tab on its website and encouraged students to use it.
"All of school counselors have come together to triage those student and family needs," Moore said. We will launch that again, of course, this fall. It's been active all summer and we've had school counselors who have been responsive to student and family needs."
The Salem-Keizer district has one of the more robust mental health programs in the state, partnering with Trillium Family Services to provide professional counseling since 2018.
This spring, the district added telehealth services for students through a partnership with Stronger Oregon, which will continue this fall.
Still, without in-person classes, Moore acknowledged there is a danger some kids will fall through the cracks.
"We still need to make every possible effort to reach out," Moore said. "And one of the ways we've done that, we've done knock and connects. If we haven't been able to reach a kid or a family, and we have a concern, we have trained professionals who go out and make a connection with families just to make sure they're doing okay."
Moore said anxiety and depression are still the biggest issues school-age kids are dealing with.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
