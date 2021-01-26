SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes announced Tuesday a new independent baseball league which will feature the return of the notorious and iconic Portland Mavericks from the 1970s.
The Mavericks Independent Baseball League will be a four-team league that will feature top level non-drafted and released players, according to officials.
The league will also feature the return of the Portland Mavericks and Salem Senators, a team that originally began play in 1940.
The Volcanoes and Campesinos de Salem-Keizer will become founding members of the new league.
"We have an unique opportunity to bring baseball back the way it used to be," said Volcanoes CEO Mickey Walker. "Kind of like the old glory, barnstorming days of baseball – except rather than traveling around the country, all the games will be played at Volcanoes Stadium. Many fans remember the Portland Mavericks with great fondness – this league will have that type of popularity. We'll have open tryouts and select the best players from across the country. This will also provide a place for local athletes to aspire to play someday."
Officials say the new league will begin play on May 13 when the Volcanoes play the Mavericks.
Games will be played every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for 16 consecutive weeks, concluding on Aug. 29 with playoffs to follow.
Players who would like to be considered for the league and be added to the "player watch list" should email their information mavericksleague2021@gmail.com.
Additional information, including the complete Maverick League 2021 schedule, managers and coaches, will be announced in the coming weeks. More information about the Mavericks Independent Baseball League can be found at www.mavericksindependentleague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.