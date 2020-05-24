KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – You now have the chance to make your Field of Dreams a reality.
The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes put its stadium on Airbnb. The listing shows 16+ guests can call it home sweet home plate for $1,000 a night.
The group will have full access to the minor league team’s clubhouse, field, batting cages and more.
All bookings are subject to Volcanoes baseball games.
As of right now, they’re still slated to play ball in mid-June.
