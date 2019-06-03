WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The team at "Make A Wish" transformed a local spot into a chocolate factory and that's not all.
The boy's name is Danton.
He's battling a form of blood cancer.
And his dream is to go to culinary school.
So, the people at Make A Wish and Wilsonville Subaru teamed up to give him a taste of what's to come.
A crowd met Danton with huge applause as he showed up at the dealership which turned into a giant chocolate factory.
He got a chocolate fountain with lots of things to dunk in it.
Then he found out about a huge present for him, a cross-country trip
Danton and his family will fly out to New York on July 13 to meet Jacques Torres, he’s favorite chocolate chef.
He said he has a lot of questions for the famous chef.
“I kind of want to learn how to make that, the chocolate chip cookies, and I want to learn how to make fudge if he's able to cuz my Mom loves fudge and I would love to make that for her,” Danton said.
“We believe kids who have a critical illness have a noticeable difference when they feel better. there is actual healing power to joy and hope,” Make A Wish Foundation Laila Cook said.
Danton received some luggage for the trip and he'll take plenty of other pastry-making equipment with him after Monday’s party.
That includes a cake decorating set, a rolling pin, a chocolate melting pot and a years' supply of chocolate.
