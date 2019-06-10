DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man was arrested on several high-level drug charges after a traffic stop in southern Oregon last week.
According to Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team, Walter Maureceo-Hernandez, 43, had traveled to Oregon from California on a bus line and was dropped off in Roseburg.
After being dropped off, Maureceo-Hernandez entered another vehicle, according to DINT.
Detectives and a police dog conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle in the 2500 block of Northeast Stephens Street Friday afternoon, and K9 Trapper indicated that contraband was inside.
Detectives searched the vehicle and found a backpack with close to five pounds of meth and more than one pound of heroin inside of it. According to DINT, the backpack belonged to Maureceo-Hernandez.
Maureceo-Hernandez was lodged at the Douglas County Jail and is facing charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, and unlawful delivery of heroin.
Maureceo-Hernandez was also found to have several warrants out for his arrest out of Marion County for “dangerous drugs” and other drug-related crimes, according to detectives.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
