Salem man arrested and charged with encouraging child sex abuse

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man was arrested Tuesday for ten counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree after detectives say Jason Clark was found with tens of thousands of child pornography videos and images.
Officers say they started the investigation into Clark based on a report by concerned citizens. Detectives later determined he was in possession of and viewing child pornography. When officers searched Clark’s home after a warrant was obtained, they found computers, hardware and mobile phones totaling 26 devices.
If you are aware of any information related to the sexual exploitation of children, including information possibly related to the investigation, please contact the police department at 503-588-8477, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline online or by calling 1-800-843-5678.
