SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A 36-year-old man faces charges including attempted murder after deputies say he shot another man last month in the unincorporated area of East Salem.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Phipps Lane Northeast after medics were called to aid a victim just after 4 a.m. on May 9. The victim, a 44-year-old man, had been shot in the chest. MCSO said the shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived.
An investigation into the shooting was launched. Just about a month later, on Thursday, the suspect, identified as Quintin Smith, was arrested during a traffic stop in northwest Salem by police officers. Smith was booked into the Marion County Jail on the following charges in connection with the May 9 shooting: second-degree attempted murder and unlawful use of a firearm. MCSO said Smith also had warrants for his arrest for a parole violation as well as drug delivery and possession charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.
The shooting victim was not identified and his condition as of noon Friday was not reported by the sheriff’s office.
Ya know, maybe instead of Critical Race Theory, our education system should focus a little more on..ya know..conflict resolution. How would that be?
