MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 23-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash in Marion County on Sunday.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle in the 6900 block of 55th Avenue Northeast.
When deputies arrived, they found a Toyota Camry off the roadway and in a field.
The driver, Alejandro Teran, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. Teran was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to law enforcement.
Based on their initial investigation and witness statements, deputies believe Teran was traveling northbound on 55th Avenue Northeast and was unable to safely negotiate a curve. Teran's car then went off the roadway and rolled.
55th Avenue Northeast was closed for about two and a half hours while deputies investigated the crash.
Deputies have not determined if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
