Salem man dies in crash on Highway 20E in Deschutes County

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Salem man died in a crash on Highway 20E in Deschutes County.
Emergency crews responded to Milepost 66 near Hampton at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said John Ottlinger, 66, was driving a Dodge Caravan west on the highway when he left the road for unknown reasons and went into a westbound ditch.
Ottlinger then overcorrected, crossed both lanes and drove into the eastbound ditch, according to Oregon State Police.
The van rolled several times. Ottlinger was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, and was thrown from the van.
Troopers said Ottlinger died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by Bend Fire & EMS, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.