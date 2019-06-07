SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man convicted of killing a woman’s dog was sentenced to four years in prison Friday afternoon.
Richard Lipps, 51, was also sentenced to a year of post-prison supervision after a jury in May found him guilty on charges including aggravated animal abuse.
Police responded to a home on the 4700 block of Portland Road Northeast in December 2018.
Court documents state Lipps was on methamphetamine when he choked the woman’s dog to death and assaulted her. The woman was known to Lipps.
The woman told police Lipps was upset because the dog had relieved itself inside her RV.
The woman said Lipps dragged her and punched her and said “you’re next” as he choked her dog, according to court documents.
A deputy who responded to the scene said Lipps tried to bite and headbutt him before spitting all over the back of the patrol vehicle, court documents state.
Lipps earlier this year was also found guilty on charges of menacing-domestic violence, resisting arrest, attempt to elude and attempted assault of a public safety officer.
