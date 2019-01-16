SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man is in custody after police asked for the public’s help identifying him due to “suspicious activity” at a Walmart store in Salem.
The Salem Police Department put out an alert Tuesday regarding the incident on Jan. 10.
Officers say the man approached a woman at the store on Commercial Street Southeast and asked for help, then grasped onto her and tried to lead her to his vehicle. Police say the woman removed herself from the situation with help from store employees, who intervened after she made eye contact with them.
Detectives located Mark Largent, 61, on Wednesday. He was detained by police for a mental health evaluation, with officers believing he was a danger to himself or others.
Criminal charges will be forwarded to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for review.
“The Salem Police Department is grateful for the community’s help in identifying Largent,” according to a statement from Salem police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.