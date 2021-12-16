YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was taken into custody after he led officers and troopers on a pursuit along Highway 18 on Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 1 p.m., troopers responded to the area of milepost 27 on Highway 18 to help Grand Ronde police officers with a vehicle pursuit. OSP said the suspect driver, identified as Dalton William Hall, attempted to run multiple officers off the roadway while trying to elude them.
Officers lost sight of Hall's vehicle near milepost 29, and troopers set up spike strips near milepost 34. At about 1:16 p.m., troopers spotted the suspect vehicle heading eastbound at a high rate of speed. OSP said the vehicle veered into the westbound lane to pass a vehicle and hit a silver Honda Civic head-on.
OSP said Hall left his vehicle and fled westbound on Highway 18 on foot. Troopers followed and saw Hall jump over the guardrail and slide down an embankment. Hall then continued running north, towards Highway 18B, where he stopped a white SUV and attempted to get inside the vehicle, according to OSP.
Troopers eventually caught up to Hall and took him into custody. Hall was taken by ambulance to Willamette Valley Medical Center to be evaluated. There's no word at this time what charges Hall will be facing.
OSP did not say if anyone in the silver Honda Civic was injured.