Salem man in custody following pursuit, head-on crash on Hwy 18

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was taken into custody after he led officers and troopers on a pursuit along Highway 18 on Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 1 p.m., troopers responded to the area of milepost 27 on Highway 18 to help Grand Ronde police officers with a vehicle pursuit. OSP said the suspect driver, identified as Dalton William Hall, attempted to run multiple officers off the roadway while trying to elude them.
OSP said Hall was involved in a theft and unlawful entry into a vehicle in Lincoln City.
Officers lost sight of Hall's vehicle near milepost 29, and troopers set up spike strips near milepost 34. At about 1:16 p.m., troopers spotted the suspect vehicle heading eastbound at a high rate of speed. OSP said the vehicle veered into the westbound lane to pass a vehicle and hit a silver Honda Civic head-on.
OSP said Hall left his vehicle and fled westbound on Highway 18 on foot. Troopers followed and saw Hall jump over the guardrail and slide down an embankment. Hall then continued running north, towards Highway 18B, where he stopped a white SUV and attempted to get inside the vehicle, according to OSP.
Troopers eventually caught up to Hall and took him into custody. Hall was taken by ambulance to Willamette Valley Medical Center to be evaluated.
Hall is facing charges of third-degree assault, driving while suspended - felony, felony hit and run, attempt to elude - felony, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be pending, according to OSP.
OSP did not say if anyone in the silver Honda Civic was injured.
Investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash and the driver of the vehicle Hall attempted to enter on Hwy 18B. If you have information, please contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677). Please reference case number SP21-347776.