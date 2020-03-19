SALEM, OR (KPTV) – With 88 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, hundreds of others in the state are awaiting test results.
FOX 12 on Thursday FaceTimed with a man in Salem who says he’s one of them and is under quarantine.
Now, he’s explaining what he calls a very alarming testing process and shares a message to those who aren’t taking this seriously.
“They put me in a quarantined area with yellow caution tape around it, then they gave me a test… then I left through something that looked like a third world city. It was blue tarps and tents pieced together. That was the door I left out of, so it was really kind of crazy,” said Joshua Lindley of Salem.
After 4 days of quarantine, Joshua is incredibly frustrated, saying he still has no idea when he'll get the #Covid19 results back. He says his wife is a nurse & can't go to work until he's cleared. "They said 2-7 days, but reality is, we don’t know it could be weeks.”#fox12 pic.twitter.com/7S9zStKxIu— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 20, 2020
The 39-year-old is stuck at home, in quarantine.
He’s confident he has the coronavirus and says now he’s anxiously waiting for his COVID-19 test results to come back.
“Thursday is when the fever started and really bad body aches, bone aches. It felt at times like someone was hammering my ankle or my arm,” Lindley said. “I have never been this in pain and this sick like this.”
Lindley is hunkering down inside his bedroom with the door shut.
“So basically, this is where I’m set up on my bed. I have oranges and a few things that have been brought to me – got books and things over there,” he said.
They live under the same roof, but Lindley and his wife are using FaceTime to see each other. She is a nurse and can’t return to work until they know his results.
“I can hear them down there playing games and wish I could be with them,” Lindley said. “They’ll come and leave food at the door. Sometimes they’ll make interesting little arrangements. There were oranges and a smiley face, things like that.”
He added, “But I haven’t seen another human in person since Monday, so it’s definitely a tough thing being quarantined.”
The other uncomfortable obstacle, he says, was taking the test itself.
“It was a really long piece of plastic… It felt like it went up and curled around, then they twisted it and pulled it. I’ve seen tests that look less invasive, but this was pretty rough,” Lindley said.
Now – his message? To take this pandemic seriously.
“The reality is I don’t know if I have it, but whatever I have, it’s probably contagious and it has been terrible. You don’t want this if this is the coronavirus,” he said. “I definitely think we should go to the shelter in place thing at this time. There are some people doing whatever still, business as usual. The reality is, this is an invisible enemy.”
Lindley took that test on Monday and immediately went into quarantine, but he has no idea when he’ll get the results.
The people dressed in full-on protective gear told him it could possibly be weeks.
He’s also not sure how he got it, but he did fly through Seattle and Atlanta right before he started feeling sick.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.