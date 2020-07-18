Salem man killed in crash on Hwy 22E in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man was killed in a crash on Highway 22E in Marion County Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 53 at approximately 6: 45 a.m.
Investigators said a white 2003 Ford F-250 pickup towing a boat was heading eastbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, driven by Robert Smith, 61, of Salem, died from his injuries.
No further information was given.
